Girlfriend of accident victim had posted SOS on social media after her app showed he was 'stuck' along PIE

The girlfriend of a 21-year-old man who died in a PIE accident on New Year's Eve is now looking for eyewitnesses to shed more light into what actually transpired that day.

On that day, Heather Ng had received a message from her boyfriend at 7.16am informing her that he was on his way home, according to her social media posts.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1iDeqaSkE1/?hl=en[/embed]

About an hour later, Ng noticed something was amiss when her app showed that her boyfriend appeared to be "stuck" along the PIE.

At 8.15am, Ng messaged him asking, "Why are you stuck here?" and another text at 8.34am asking if something had happened.

Seeing that there was no reply from her boyfriend, Ng rushed down to the accident site immediately, only to find out that he was involved in a fatal accident between a van and a lorry.

The accident took place at about 7.30am on Dec 31 along the PIE towards Tuas after the Toh Guan Road exit.

SCDF personnel who arrived on the scene found the van driver and passenger trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Both were rescued with the help of hydraulic rescue equipment.

Ng's boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene while the 18-year-old driver was taken to the National University Hospital.

The police told The Straits Times then that investigations are ongoing.

Ng took then to her Instagram stories last Sunday (Dec 31) to ask her followers and members of the public to contact her if they have any dashcam footage of the accident.

"If anyone was at the Pan Island Expressway during that timing and has [dashcam footage] of the accident, please inform any of us, greatly appreciate the help," Ng wrote then.

In another story posted later that day, Ng wrote a heartfelt message to her late boyfriend.

"It is really devastating to see you leave us so quickly, my heart goes out to you. I love you dearly and rest in peace sweetheart. You are really a good person and loved by many."

Members of the public with information about the accident may contact Ng via Instagram.

AsiaOne has contacted Ng for more information.

