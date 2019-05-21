Careers

Good deals must share: Promos in Singapore May 20-26

Good deals must share: Promos in Singapore May 20-26
PHOTO: Facebook/ singaporeatriumsale, Yole Singapore, KFC Singapore
AsiaOne
AsiaOne
May 21, 2019

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

6 pieces of nuggets from KFC at $2 

Photo: KFC Singapore 

Love yourself some nuggets? Colonel Sanders is having a 50 per cent discount on their 6-piece nuggets till May 26. 

Applicable with a minimum spending of $10, the deal is not valid during breakfast hours. 

Available at all outlets except KFC Jewel Changi Airport, Sentosa, KidZania and Singapore Zoo. 

50% off all Korean BBQ buffet at K.Cook 

on Facebook

KCOOK POCHA🎉OPENNING EVENT . Dear customers 👋 KCOOK POCHA ( only for Night time ) will be open on 09.05.19🥳! You can...

Posted by K.COOK Korean BBQ Buffet on Wednesday, 8 May 2019

Say no to poverty with K.Cook's May opening promo and get 50 per cent off their entire ala carte menu. 

We hear a mukbang (eating show) calling our name. 

K.Cook is located at 181 Orchard road #07-01 Orchard central S(238896). 

Diaper sale at Cash Converters 

on Facebook

Diapers on sale Cash Converters 135 Jurong East Street 13, #01-315, Singapore 600135 Opposite Jurong East Public Library

Posted by Singapore Atrium Sale on Tuesday, 14 May 2019

Have a baby at home? Or know someone who has a little one? 

The Cash Converters outlet at Jurong East (opposite Jurong East Public Library) is having a diaper sale where you can find Drypers XXL diapers under $10. 

The sale is happening at 135 Jurong East Street 13, #01-315, S(600135). 

1-for-1 Yolé froyo with 3 toppings 

Photo: Instagram/ yolesingapore 

Cool down with a cup of froyo at Yolé. 

From May 15 to June 15, SAFRA card holders get one-for-one medium cup with three toppings. 

Promo available at all outlets except West Mall and United Square. 

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

More about

Deals and promotions Lifestyle
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement