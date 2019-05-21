Good deals must share: Promos in Singapore May 20-26

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

6 pieces of nuggets from KFC at $2

Photo: KFC Singapore

Love yourself some nuggets? Colonel Sanders is having a 50 per cent discount on their 6-piece nuggets till May 26.

Applicable with a minimum spending of $10, the deal is not valid during breakfast hours.

Available at all outlets except KFC Jewel Changi Airport, Sentosa, KidZania and Singapore Zoo.

50% off all Korean BBQ buffet at K.Cook

on Facebook KCOOK POCHA🎉OPENNING EVENT . Dear customers 👋 KCOOK POCHA ( only for Night time ) will be open on 09.05.19🥳! You can... Posted by K.COOK Korean BBQ Buffet on Wednesday, 8 May 2019

Say no to poverty with K.Cook's May opening promo and get 50 per cent off their entire ala carte menu.

We hear a mukbang (eating show) calling our name.

K.Cook is located at 181 Orchard road #07-01 Orchard central S(238896).

Diaper sale at Cash Converters

on Facebook Diapers on sale Cash Converters 135 Jurong East Street 13, #01-315, Singapore 600135 Opposite Jurong East Public Library Posted by Singapore Atrium Sale on Tuesday, 14 May 2019

Have a baby at home? Or know someone who has a little one?

The Cash Converters outlet at Jurong East (opposite Jurong East Public Library) is having a diaper sale where you can find Drypers XXL diapers under $10.

The sale is happening at 135 Jurong East Street 13, #01-315, S(600135).

1-for-1 Yolé froyo with 3 toppings

Photo: Instagram/ yolesingapore

Cool down with a cup of froyo at Yolé.

From May 15 to June 15, SAFRA card holders get one-for-one medium cup with three toppings.

Promo available at all outlets except West Mall and United Square.

