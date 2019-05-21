Good deals must share: Promos in Singapore May 20-26

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.
6 pieces of nuggets from KFC at $2
Love yourself some nuggets? Colonel Sanders is having a 50 per cent discount on their 6-piece nuggets till May 26.
Applicable with a minimum spending of $10, the deal is not valid during breakfast hours.
Available at all outlets except KFC Jewel Changi Airport, Sentosa, KidZania and Singapore Zoo.
50% off all Korean BBQ buffet at K.Cook
Say no to poverty with K.Cook's May opening promo and get 50 per cent off their entire ala carte menu.
We hear a mukbang (eating show) calling our name.
K.Cook is located at 181 Orchard road #07-01 Orchard central S(238896).
Diaper sale at Cash Converters
Have a baby at home? Or know someone who has a little one?
The Cash Converters outlet at Jurong East (opposite Jurong East Public Library) is having a diaper sale where you can find Drypers XXL diapers under $10.
The sale is happening at 135 Jurong East Street 13, #01-315, S(600135).
1-for-1 Yolé froyo with 3 toppings
Cool down with a cup of froyo at Yolé.
From May 15 to June 15, SAFRA card holders get one-for-one medium cup with three toppings.
Promo available at all outlets except West Mall and United Square.
