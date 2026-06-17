HDB launches about 7,000 BTO flats in June BTO exercise, one-third to be 2-room Flexi flats

Close to one-third of the Build-to-Order (BTO) flats launched during the HDB June sales exercise will be 2-room Flexi flats catered to singles and seniors.

A total of 6,952 BTO flats across seven projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, and Woodlands were launched on Wednesday (June 17), said HDB.

The sales exercise will include a range of flat types, from 2-room Flexi to 3Gen flats, and also includes the first of two planned BTO projects in Lakeview, with 1,221 units available.

Over 2,500 Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) flats with wait times of around three years or less at Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook are also part of the launch, providing options for those looking to move into their homes sooner.

Out of the seven projects launched, three are Standard projects, two are Plus projects and the remaining two are Prime projects.

Plus and Prime flats will be subject to a 10-year Minimum Occupation Period, in addition to a subsidy recovery at the point of sale, which ranges between eight and 14 per cent for the projects in June's exercise.

The June BTO exercise includes around 2,300 2-room Flexi flats across six projects to meet the housing needs of singles and seniors.

These flats also form part of the 20,000 2-room Flexi flats to be launched from 2026 to 2028.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said that HDB will also enhance the Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS) to provide greater support for eligible families with three or more children.

In particular, the TCPS allocation quota will be increased from five per cent to 10 per cent from the June sales exercise and be expanded to include families expecting their third child.

Applications for the June sales exercise will be open from June 17 to June 24, and can be made online via the HDB Flat Portal.

"Applicants who wish to improve their chances of securing a flat should monitor the application rates of the different HDB projects throughout the sales exercise and consider applying to projects with lower application rates, such as those with an application rate of around one or lower," said HDB.

The next BTO sales exercise will be in October, which will include around 7,960 flats in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

HDB said: "We will continue to monitor the housing demand closely and are prepared to offer more than 55,000 flats from 2025 to 2027, if necessary."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com