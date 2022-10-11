He was told he could earn up to $300 a day, but ended up losing $413 to 'Trust Recruit'

He was told he could earn up to $300 a day rating airlines but ended up losing $413 to the job scam.
Stomp contributor S said he took the job for his mother.
He told Stomp: "My mum is going for umrah, which is a mini haj, and I wanted to spoil her with spending money since I can’t join her.
"I was scammed and people need to know this."
It started with a Telegram message the Stomp contributor received on Sept 29 that said: "PT available, get 300.00 per day promoting. Are you interested more details (sic)?"
After the Stomp contributor asked: "What is the job scope?", the sender introduced herself as Alice from Trust Recruit, which is a real company.
She also sent an ad offering a job "rating airlines to increases (sic) airlines popularity and reviews" where you can earn $150 in three hours.
When the Stomp contributor asked what he had to do for the $150, he was told that someone else would contact him with the job scope.
That someone else was Joana Cheng, who explained that there were four tasks a day and for each task, he had to complete 32 airline ratings to withdraw his commission.
"You just give five-star ratings and that was it," said the Stomp contributor, who completed the first task with no issues.
"Then I did the second task, but in order to complete it, I had to put in my money," said the Stomp contributor, who transferred $105 using PayNow.
For the third task, he was asked to put in $308, which he did.
"But in under 30 minutes, they wanted another $565," said the Stomp contributor.
That was when he baulked and asked for his money back to no avail.
"It got to a point where I told them I would forego my commission for them to return my deposits. Yet nothing," he told Stomp. "When I requested to speak to the manager, I was ignored."
The Stomp contributor realised that he might have been scammed.
In response to a Stomp query, Trust Recruit said: "We do not approach job seekers via Telegram or WhatsApp, nor do we have such job opportunities of rating airlines.
"It was a scam. We have made the necessary police report and announced a scam alert on our social media pages (Instagram and Facebook) due to the rising number of scam cases recently."
On the Scam Alert website last month, someone reported a similar case where scammers offered a job reviewing airlines.
To avoid being scammed, the police advise taking these precautionary measures:
- Do not accept dubious job offers that offer lucrative returns for minimal effort.
- Never download applications from unverified sources.
- Never send money to anyone whom you do not know or have not met in person.
The Stomp contributor said: "I just feel stupid. Nobody should go through what I have.
"I went into this with the best intentions just getting extra money for my mum and after that, I was going to stop."
ALSO READ: Job scam costs woman $17,000 she had saved up for her wedding
This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.