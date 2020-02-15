Health screening creates gridlock at Causeway

JOHOR BARU - The usual traffic congestion at the Causeway here has worsened due to the health screening at the entry points of both Johor and Singapore.

Frequent travellers passing through the Causeway have expressed their frustration over the congestion, which has gotten from bad to worse during peak hours, especially on Fridays and weekends.

Singaporean policeman Abdul Haniff Abdul Hamid, 38, who was passing through the Causeway to enter Johor at about 1pm, said that he noticed traffic started to build up at about noon on Friday.

"The Causeway would normally still be empty at that time and will only start to get congested at around 3pm on Friday," he said.

Another traveller, Malaysian S.Sathia, 36, who works as a security officer in Singapore, said that temperature screening on those entering Malaysia started a few days back.

"After the temperature checks started, the traffic seems to be slower than usual.

"Previously you would only see three or four cars queuing up to enter Johor at 6am, but now I can see a lot more than that number," he said.

Travellers arriving by bus from Malaysia go through a mass fever screening system at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Feb 11, 2020. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Meanwhile, cafe assistant Asilah Manof, 27, said that while the congestion was bad, it was something that many frequent travellers were used to.

"The traffic on the Causeway was pretty bad today but it is normal for it to be congested as it is a Friday.

"Many people will be entering Johor to spend the weekends on Friday," she said, adding that she expects it to be far worse this weekend.

She added that the temperature checks have also contributed to the congestion here.