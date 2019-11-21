HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S'porean warned for facilitating it

SINGAPORE - The Hong Kong restaurant owner who organised an illegal public gathering last month here to discuss the ongoing Hong Kong protests has been given a stern warning by the police, and was repatriated.

Mr Alex Yeung will not be allowed to enter Singapore again without prior permission from the Controller of Immigration, said the police in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Aside from him, a Singaporean real estate businessman has also been warned for facilitating the gathering. Mr Philip Chan, 55, a former Hong Kong resident, owns Kimoto Gastro Bar located at The Sail @ Marina Bay, where the gathering was held on Oct 11 evening. He is the president of the Kowloon club here which helps new immigrants integrate into Singapore society.

The gathering - which ST understands lasted about 30 minutes - was attended by mostly Hong Kongers living here who were asked to share their views on the protests.

In a video of the event, Mr Yeung was seen speaking to at least 10 people. He also led them in a chant in Cantonese: "Support Hong Kong police, protect Hong Kong, justice will win."

Both Mr Yeung and Mr Chan had their passports impounded while investigations were ongoing.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Mr Yeung has been assisting the police with ongoing investigations regarding a public assembly that was held without the requisite police permit. That is an offence under the Public Order Act.

He added: "Singapore has always been clear that foreigners should not advocate their political causes in Singapore, through public assemblies, and other prohibited means."

ST understands that Mr Yeung and Mr Chan met a Chinese embassy official on Tuesday morning (Nov 19). The embassy did not respond to queries from ST.

In its statement, the police said: "There have been calls for Singapore to release Mr Alex Yeung and take no further action against him."

The statement added: "The police investigated Yeung's case in accordance with our usual processes and in accordance with our laws."

On Wednesday morning, Mr Chan and Mr Yeung had their passports returned. After that, Mr Yeung left for Hong Kong.

When asked why he went to the Chinese embassy, Mr Chan, who moved to Singapore in 1990 and is married to a Singaporean, declined to comment. The managing director of an investment firm, Wen Way, he also runs a property consultancy firm focused on serving high net-worth clients from China.