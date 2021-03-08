Ho Ching unveils truth behind 'cat' in mask vending machine

The Temasek Foundation recently received a report of a cat stuck in one of its mask vending machines.

The truth, however, turned out to be less dramatic.

According to Temasek Holdings CEO Ho Ching, a concerned resident reported on Saturday (March 6) that a cat appeared to be trapped in one of their vending machines, alarming staff.

A team immediately set out to investigate the issue.

Upon arrival, staff on the ground took photos of the affected vending machine and sent them back to the call centre for verification.

They added in their report that it didn’t look like a cat as there were “no body, no head and no smell.”

After reviewing the photos, senior technicians quickly realised the 'cat tail' that the resident saw was actually a prop stick.

The purpose of the device was to prevent the reflection of signals from both drop sensors, which could cause interference, it was explained in the Facebook post.

The funny incident caught the attention of netizens who jokingly praised the responsible ground staff who reported there was “no smell” of a cat.

In March, the Temasek Foundation started its fourth round of free mask distribution in Singapore.

