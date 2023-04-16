Hong Kong actor Benz Hui seen helping out at daughter's pop-up bakery at AMK Hub

Shoppers were surprised to see veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui in the basement of Ang Mo Kio Hub earlier this month.

Stomp contributor Wei Sien was one of them and shared photos taken with the 73-year-old actor in the mall on April 7.

A Singapore permanent resident, Hui was there to help with his daughter Chermaine's pop-up store selling treats such as handmade cookies, cinnamon rolls, tarts and bolo bao, which the Stomp contributor bought.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mistertanweisien/video/7219253806167608578

Charmaine has three cafes, two of them called Cafe Bakeaholic and one called Juju.

Her father has also been seen helping out at Juju in Wheelock Place.

Hui has appeared in various movies and drama serials since he started his acting career in the 1970s. Notable projects he has acted in include crime drama Line Walker, alongside Raymond Lam and Charmaine Sheh, and the movie Love Undercover starring Miriam Yeung and Daniel Wu.

