House tour: White and wood fills this HDB home on Havelock Road

If a white-and-wood palette is what you're looking for in your home, this 1,380sqf HDB apartment at Havelock Road is a good design inspiration for you.

Designed by Mark Chen of Artistroom, homeowners Benjamin Chia and Adelle Tay's home is bright and spacious.

Even in the kitchen, they chose to incorporate lots of cabinetry in white.

The kitchen counter and working area are clad in black finishes, making the space look so seamless you wouldn't even realise the induction hob and hood have been installed right next to the oven.

Photo: Home & Decor

The open galley kitchen sits next to the large dining area, where an art piece anchors the look of the space, and add a splash of colour to the white wall.

This area is also adjacent to the living room, so the home looks spacious and visually well connected.

Photo: Home & Decor

The doors to the rooms were also flushed to the walls along the corridor and finished in white to achieve a very clean, seamless look.

Photo: Home & Decor

The TV feature wall sits infront of the bedroom and is aligned with the sliding door to the bedroom. This strategy helps create a cosy living room area that's also easily connected to the private space in the home.

Photo: Home & Decor

Also behind the TV feature wall, along the windows, a nook has been transformed into a study cum work space for the homeowners.

Photo: Home & Decor

Lots of cabinetry were incorporated into the master bedroom to house the homeowners' clothes collection.

Photo: Home & Decor

A shade of pastel blue takes centrestage in the bedroom, and lends a restful ambience here.

Photo: Home & Decor

As for the bathroom, a darker palette is incorporated, less the oak-hued vanity counter.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.