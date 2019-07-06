How Grab's Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success

Tan Hooi Ling may help run a US$14 billion (S$19 billion) tech start-up in an industry that favours the outspoken, but she is not cut from the same cloth as your typical TED talk star.

Tan is co-founder of Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab, which started as a taxi-hailing company but has since branched out into everything from payments to food delivery, in the process becoming Southeast Asia's most valuable start-up.

For years the face of the company had been chief executive Anthony Tan (no relation), the more extroverted of the two who took the lead in pitching investors and speaking to media.

But more recently Ling - as she's commonly known - has had to overcome her introversion and get out in front of people. Lots of people. She was the keynote speaker at the RISE technology conference in Hong Kong last year, and was the focus of a widely-anticipated, onstage interview with Kara Swisher, venerable US tech journalist and co-founder of technology news site Recode.