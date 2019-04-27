How Restaurant Zen is giving Singaporeans a taste for Swedish fine dining

Restaurant Zen’s head chef, Tristan Farmer, presides over his kitchen. The three star restaurant already has a three month waiting list for reservations.

The Swedes are here! But is Singapore ready?

It is exciting to know that a superlative three star establishment, Restaurant Frantzen, has opened in Singapore, its only fine dining outpost outside Stockholm, and, interestingly, in the space vacated by Restaurant Andre.

While there is no comparison between Restaurant Frantzen and Restaurant Zen, the latter has clearly inhabited the space with aplomb, setting in motion a culinary sensation in just three months. It now has a waiting list that stretches indefinitely. I did wonder if this was a ruse, the work of a clever PR machine.

But seeing and tasting is indeed believing. On arrival, there was no welcome outside the restaurant, so this did not bode well for a first impression.

Beautiful Swedish handcrafted knives were offered for our game course.

Fresh ingredients of the evening displayed for diners.

Beer poached crustacean, smetana, wild trout roe.

However, once seated, head chef Tristan Farmer, who exudes affable Scottish warmth, was at my table within minutes. Doling out introductions, it wasn't so much a meet the chef moment, but more like friends exchanging notes.

There are 14 courses served on three floors, with food prepared with Nordic and Japanese traditional culinary touches. Nordic exotic delicacies, such as the mackerel and beaver's tail, did not make it onto the menu.

Onion velouté, almond, licorice, enjoyed in full view of the ingredients for the evening.

While at the "kitchen" - the first floor space where the food gets prepared - guests like myself who had scored a reservation were treated to conceptually sophisticated bite-sized starters à la beer poached crustacean, smetana, wild trout roe, and celeriac, nutmeg, black truffle. For a writer who has refrained from the daft cliche "mouth-watering" for close to two decades, I am now compelled to make an exception.

Crudo: Zén prestige Caviar, red deer, argan oil, shiso flower.

The second level, christened "the dining room", was where the serious indulgence began.

Here, came a succession of eight courses, five savoury and three sweet. Some of the courses, such as the incomparable Kinmedai, Koshihikari rice, sea urchin, matsutake and Vin jaune was pre-plated and delivered in optimal tasting conditions.

Others, such as the French toast grande tradition with consomme à la truffle, were assembled at the table with grand flourishes. Every shave of the truffle added to the quickening of the heartbeat and after about six dozen or so shaves, an avalanche of that black gold had been piled on the toast.

One then takes a bite and is instantly lifted to the heights of ultimate indulgence.

The highlight of the evening was French toast grande tradition with consommé à la truffle.

One is then brought back to earth with a kind inquiry as to whether one would like more of the accompanying consomme, a surprise that just keeps giving me more reasons to love this place.

Salted Hokkaido milk ice cream, wild strawberries and Swedish waffles.

The evening thus proceeded with a sitting at the "living room", where a selection of premium teas and more desserts, including a Haruka golden apples and cloudberry cobbler and a melange of fruits prepared in surprising ways, such as Kumquat, bitter cocoa bean, lemongrass and Yumenoka strawberry, camomile, were proffered.

The whole affair lasted four hours and the courses were paired by delectable wines, sake and intriguingly crafted non-alcoholic juices. My favourite was the purple carrot with smoked maple syrup and the rhubarb raspberry with silver needle tea and spruce syrup.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.