How Singapore's LGBT movement became a force where others struggle

Singapore’s Pink Dot rally, which started in 2009, has attracted large crowds despite a backlash from conservative groups in a state where protests are strictly controlled.

It was an obvious choice for Manda Foo when she was asked to sign a pledge in April to reduce discrimination faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in Singapore.

The founder of education and events company Bollywood Adventures said: "As a business that believes in being inclusive, it was a no-brainer for us."

We have never discriminated against people based on their sexual orientation."

Foo is among 17 companies, including Dell and Spa Esprit Group, that have signed the so-called Inclusive Business Pledge.

The pledge - a collaboration between Singapore's LGBTQ movement Pink Dot and social enterprise Be Inclusive - is part of 10 changes the movement is calling for as it marks its 11th edition on June 29.

Manda Foo: ‘As a business supportive of the inclusive movement, it was a no-brainer for us’.

Photo: Bollywood Adventures

Other changes include having more positive and uncensored portrayals of LGBTQ people in mainstream media and repealing Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men.

"Discrimination happens every day, in our homes, in our schools and at our workplaces," Pink Dot Paerin Choa said.

"Many in our society remain ignorant to the hurt they are causing their LGBTQ friends and family members. It is this ignorance that we seek to address, and we hope our political leaders will not continue to ignore the discrimination that their LGBTQ citizens face every day."

Pink Dot has emerged as one of the most vocal movements in Singapore, where public advocacy on social issues is governed by strict rules.