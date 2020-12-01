How Singapore's schools prime youth for success in Hong Kong and mainland China

Every time Josh Lim meets up with his friends from secondary school in Singapore, they never fail to ask about his work in China.

"There's always this buzz and excitement when we talk about what's going on in China," noted Lim, who heads his own Shanghai-based investment and advisory firm, IJK Capital Partners.

"I guess our education has helped foster this affinity with China. They're curious and it's very easy for us to connect on the topic - more so than when I talk about the same things with friends from elsewhere, who tend to be less interested."

Josh Lim, of IJK Capital Partners, says bilingualism was the biggest benefit from his schooling in Singapore.

Photo: Handout

Lim spent his secondary school years at The Chinese High School - an all-boys Special Assistance Plan (SAP) school that was also Singapore's first Chinese-medium secondary school. It merged with the affiliated Hwa Chong Junior College in 2005 to become Hwa Chong Institution, offering students a six-year integrated programme as opposed to four years previously.

SAP schools were first introduced in Singapore in 1979 with the aim of preserving the traditional Chinese school cultural environment, in turn developing bilingual students who are inculcated with traditional Chinese values.

The number of SAP schools in the city state has grown from nine to 26 (comprising 15 primary and 11 secondary schools). Many of them are also top-performing schools.

These SAP schools have been thrust into the spotlight in recent years, drawing criticism for a lack of racial diversity and for serving as breeding grounds for elitism.

But despite the controversy, the schools also have their merits - especially when it comes to doing business in China.