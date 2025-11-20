Man, 35, charged for allegedly trafficking Kpods following HSA operation in Geylang

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has charged a 35-year-old man for allegedly trafficking etomidate e-vaporiser pods, also known as Kpods.

The man, identified as Wee Rong Hong Marcus, was charged in court on Thursday (Nov 20).

During an enforcement operation at Geylang on Nov 18, HSA officers conducted checks on Wee, who was "vaping and behaving suspiciously", said the agency in a statement on Nov 20.

HSA officers found and seized a total of 17 e-vaporisers and pods from Wee, of which 13 pods were meant for sale.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate.

Investigations are ongoing and the case has been adjourned to Dec 18.

HSA said that it takes a serious view of e-vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences. Importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate e-vaporisers now face stiffer penalties.

If convicted, importers can be jailed for three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane, while sellers and distributors can be jailed for two to 10 years and receive two to five strokes of the cane.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

