'I can't be strict now': This tough former platoon commander now lends a listening ear to troubled youths

Franklin Rajoo is on his bi-monthly duty in a "dungeon" along Somerset Road on a Thursday night.

Strolling around the open space at Re:ground @ Dungeon at The Red Box, the 26-year-old, whose black t-shirt imprinted with the words "Youth Corps Singapore" makes him identifiable from afar, is on the lookout for specific individuals – those who look like they may need someone to talk to.

In an interview with AsiaOne, Rajoo shared that the training he received as a volunteer with Youth Corps Singapore helps him identify those who need a listening ear – be it family or school-related issues, or just wanting to talk about their day.

What are the signs of a troubled youth? Those who tend to pace around the room, as well as the "quiet ones" in a corner, according to Rajoo.

Rajoo, a social media executive, said: "I have to keep my sensors up to see if [there's anyone] who looks like he or she wants to talk to someone, but is hesitant to approach a peer supporter.

"If they're not comfortable sharing at first, I'll ask them if they need time to think. But it's assuring that they can always come to me if they are open to talk after a while."

From wholesome board games and books, as well as engaging art and craft activities, the cosy environment at Re:ground @ Dungeon offers youths a space to relax.

This "well-being circle" is one of six set up in Singapore under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's (MCCY) SG Mental Well-Being Network.

Launched last July, each "circle" has a different mix of activities catering to the needs of the respective neighbourhood.

These include one in Kolam Ayer that provides mental health support for seniors, as well as a "circle" in Punggol West that trains youths as "first responders" for those who might need emotional support.

The others set up are: The Befrienders’ Network @ Zhenghua, Moulmein-Cairnhill (MoCa) Well-Being Circle and Bukit Batok East Well-Being Circle.

'I needed to rant'

Rajoo is always eager to lend an ear to those who want to talk about everything under the sun – be it about their day or personal issues.

But the self-professed extrovert said that there were times when he was younger where he "needed to rant".

Rajoo recounted: "I didn't get the score I wanted in an important exam. Cliché, but it was really kind of a downer for me.

"Most of the time, my friends would say, 'You can definitely get over it. This is just a phase.'"

Call it lack of empathy or "harsh facts", but Rajoo pointed out that it was just his peers' "lack of support skills".

After all, the young man found himself in a similar position some three years ago while completing National Service (NS).

As a young platoon commander in the 9th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment (9 SIR), there were occasions when soldiers in Franklin's unit would turn to him for advice regarding unit life or their personal issues.

But apart from the "generational gap" where "90 per cent of the men in his platoon were younger than him", Franklin admitted that he was not "well equipped" with the necessary "support skills".

"So it was more or less the baseline, like 'Hi, how are you doing?' The general check-ins," he said. "I tried my best to be friendly, but sometimes I had to be firm."

These experiences in NS fuelled Franklin to "come on board" Youth Corps Singapore four months after completing NS in May 2021.

He recalled coming across a social media "livestream" post calling for volunteers to the Community Peer Supporter Programme at that time.

After getting in touch with Youth Corps Singapore through emails, he officially joined the programme after an interview where he shared why he wanted to join Project Re:ground.

"I've not seen anything like it," he said. "I don't recall coming across any project that's advocating for mental wellness. I wish there had been such programmes back then [when I needed help]."

While he had to be a listening ear to his peers back in NS and now with the youth at Re:ground @ Dungeon, his approach to his role with Youth Corps Singapore is a little different.

"For Re:ground, I have to be approachable even when I'm down… but I think that rarely happens. And I can't exactly be strict now," Rajoo said.

"Not that I was [like that] in NS," he quipped.

Creating small ripples of positivity

The government plans to strengthen mental health and well-being in the community through the SG Mental Well-Being Network in the year ahead, according to MCCY.

One instance is with the well-being circles – their 400-strong volunteers and 30 partners such as the Health Promotion Board, as well as the Happiness Initiative.

Speaking in Parliament during the MCCY Committee of Supply Debate on March 6, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan said: "These circles strengthen community and peer support by equipping volunteers with skills to care for themselves and others.

"We will learn from these circles and scale up our efforts in other locations."

For Franklin, he is hopeful that more young Singaporeans will now know the avenues they can turn to "when they are feeling down".

Recalling a particular interaction with one such youth at Re:ground @ Dungeon, Franklin said: "After that conversation, I saw her change from a moody expression to becoming slightly happier.

"I didn't exactly uplift her mood, but I felt like [I made] a change. Even though it was just a small ripple of positivity."

Re:ground @ Dungeon at The Red Box is open to the public free of charge every Thursday from 7pm to 9.30pm. You may also get in touch at projectreground@nyc.gov.sg for more information.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

