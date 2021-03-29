I couldn’t ask for a better husband, says woman whose hubby is hanging around her hotel during SHN

Quarantine didn’t keep this married couple from being apart for long. When Natalia started serving her stay-home notice (SHN) in Singapore, it didn’t stop her husband from getting all her favourite food while keeping a safe distance outside of the hotel.

After spending some time apart as she worked abroad, Natalia finally got to fly back to Singapore this March. Even with a mere 14 days before they could finally reunite, her husband couldn’t wait another day more. He made sure to be constantly near her hotel while still following Covid measures.

A delayed but sweet reunion

Natalia was under contract to live in Japan for eight years. Her contract ended in March 2021, which is why she was excited about visits from her husband last year.

But when the pandemic took over, their visits got delayed and borders remained closed the entire year. So instead of seeing each other in person, the couple had to resort to sending each other postcards.

Once March rolled in, Natalia hopped on a plane to finally reunite with her husband. Even then, she had to serve 14 days of SHN in Singapore at Sheraton Towers.

'I couldn’t ask for a better husband'

Unable to wait a day more, her husband of 14 years decided to spend time with Natalia by bringing his wife her favourite food such as fruits and even a box of macarons.

One day, he prepared mushroom risotto for the both of them to enjoy. That’s right, the sweet couple ate the risotto together — he stuck around outside her hotel room window where she could see him so that they could eat together.

Natalia mentioned that her husband tried his best to visit her every day, even after work. With his constant presence around the hotel premises, she wrote a humorous post on a Singapore hotel quarantine Facebook group apologising for her husband’s frequent visits.

With her SHN ending on April 4, the loving couple has planned to enjoy dinner together along with their friends.

“We plan to have dinner with our friends to celebrate our reunion, I couldn’t ask for a better husband,” she told Mothership.

How to keep the spark alive in your marriage even after spending time apart

Just like any other aspects of marriage, it’s not easy to be apart from your partner for too long. Especially if circumstances leave you both in a long-distance relationship situation.

But with effort and, of course, love between both of you, you can manage to keep the spark in your relationship alive through these few tips:

1. Trust your partner. We know how difficult it can be to not be able to see or even contact your partner. But distance shouldn’t break the trust in your relationship, it should only make the heart grow fonder.

2. Arrange a time to contact each other that works for both of you. With how easy it is to call someone overseas, you can think of many ways and opportunities to reach out to each other.

3. Spend as much time together when you can. When you find an opening in your schedule to visit each other, make sure to make the most of the time you have together.

4. Learn to take care of yourself. While your spouse should be your lifelong partner, it’s important that you’re not completely depending on each other, you should also be responsible for your own health so you can help each other when needed.

5. Remember that you won’t be apart forever. Don’t forget that you will only be apart temporarily and pretty soon you’ll be able to be together again.