I have been feeling anxious on Tuesdays, says Ong Ye Kung as new Covid-19 cases seem to have slowed

SINGAPORE - Eleven people aged between 66 and 98 died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Oct 12).

Singapore also reported 2,976 new Covid-19 infections.

Of the five men and six women who died, three were unvaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and two were vaccinated. All had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving details.

This takes Singapore's death toll from the virus to 183.

Of those who have died of such complications over the past 28 days, 26.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and the rest were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The new Covid-19 infections reported on Tuesday comprised 2,721 community cases, 251 cases among dormitory residents and four imported cases.

Among the local cases were 519 seniors aged above 60.

Tuesday's cases take the total number of infections in Singapore to 132,205.

Singapore's tightened Covid-19 restrictions appear to be helping to moderate the Covid-19 transmission wave, and infection numbers are no longer doubling every week, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

"I have been feeling anxious on Tuesdays, because that is when cases detected on Mondays would be reported, and they always spike after the weekends," said Mr Ong in a Facebook post. "The good news is that it didn’t today."

Currently, 1,619 cases are warded in hospital. Of these, 291 required oxygen supplementation and 42 are in the intensive care unit.

There are 16,932 cases undergoing home recovery, 2,626 in community care facilities and 335 are in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

A total of six new cases were added to the cluster at United Medicare Centre in Toa Payoh, taking the total number of cases in the cluster to 99.

MOH said that transmission occurred among staff and residents. Among the 99 cases, 13 were staff and 85 were residents. One of the cases was a household contact.

To date, 465,204 individuals have received their Covid-19 booster shots and another 127,000 have booked their appointments.