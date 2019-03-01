Instagrammable spots at Haw Par Villa I walked through hell for

All in the name of the perfect shot.

Planning one hell of a date? If you're a couple that will do anything for the 'gram, then 'hell' might really be the right place for you and your significant other.

Conveniently accessible via MRT and bus, the underworld we're talking about is none other than Singapore's most overlooked and forgotten "theme park" -- Haw Par Villa.

Closed for repairs since December last year, the park reopened today (March 1) to little fanfare and change, continuing to remain free for public access.

Infamous for its '10 Courts of Hell' exhibit with gory depictions of punishments in the afterlife, Haw Par Villa is also home to thousands of colourful statues from Chinese mythology and folklore.

A topless mermaid garden. A house full of half-human half-animals. A giant Guanyin statue. Intrigued yet?

Photo: AsiaOne

These statues make Haw Par Villa a treasure trove full of quirky and retro backgrounds perfect for those willing to brave the heat and mosquitoes just to get that perfect shot.

To make life easier, here are our top five locations within the park:

1. THE MAIN ARCHWAY AT THE PARK'S ENTRANCE

The entrance of the park is already Instagram gold.

Photo: AsiaOne

2. OUTSIDE THE 10 COURTS OF HELL

You probably won't be able to take photos with tiny human heads anywhere else. Fiji maybe?

Photo: AsiaOne

3. BEHIND THE GUANYIN STATUE

Where else will you be able to find a sky full of dragons?

Photo: AsiaOne

4. IN FRONT OF MERMAID GARDEN

Love animals but too afraid to take photos with live ones? Haw Par Villa is home to numerous animal figurines -- including half-human ones!

Photo: AsiaOne

5. IN BETWEEN CHICKEN DEN AND GUANYIN POND

"Hell" is not dull: Kudos to the caretakers of Haw Par Villa.

Photo: AsiaOne

For easy reference, here's a map of the park with the five locations marked out.

Photo: Haw Par Villa

