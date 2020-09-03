IPPT, ICT to resume progressively from October; NSmen returning for training will get tested for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Individual physical proficiency tests (IPPT) and in-camp training (ICT) for operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) will resume progressively from October, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Thursday (Sept 3).

Singapore Armed Forces NSmen whose IPPT window closes on or before Feb 7, 2021 will be granted a one-time waiver.

As part of safe management measures, NSmen returning for unit-level ICTs will be tested for Covid-19.

Mindef provided these updates in a Facebook post and said the testing of NSmen would help "prevent, detect and contain Covid-19 infections".

From Oct 1, Fitness Conditioning Centres at various camps will also reopen for IPPT.

Mindef said the tests will be conducted "at a reduced capacity and group size, and in accordance with safe management measures to safeguard the health and well-being of NSmen".

It explained that the one-time waiver of IPPT requirements for NSmen whose IPPT window closes on or before Feb 7, 2021 was due to the earlier closure of fitness centres and the gradual pace of reopening.

Those exempted will be informed individually via SMS and a letter this month.

Mindef's suspension of IPPT and ICT for NSmen took effect on March 31. In SMS updates to NSmen on Aug 5, the ministry said that IPPT would continue to be suspended until Sept 30.

In its Facebook post on Thursday, Mindef said: "The SAF will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and review the measures in place to keep our servicemen safe.

"We thank our NSmen for their continued contributions and commitment to keeping Singapore safe and secure during these challenging times."

Those with queries may call the 24-hour NS Hotline on 1800-367-6767 or e-mail contact@ns.sg for assistance.

