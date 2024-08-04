'It's like we're greeting the spirits': Devotees join Woodlands temple to kick off Hungry Ghost Festival at cemetery

Just two hours before the start of the Hungry Ghost Festival on Saturday (Aug 3), six trucks adorned with neon decorations and intensely bright LED lights drove to and parked outside Choa Chu Kang cemetery.

It's an unusual sight, considering the diverse range of performers on board, including getai artists, traditional Thai dancers, and even an Indonesian band.

Their mission? To welcome and entertain wandering souls when the gates of hell open at 11pm.

These trucks have been hired by the Lian Tian Gong temple in Woodlands, which has been organising getai shows inside and around the cemetery since 2006, according to getai performer Josephine Ho.

As this year marks the temple's 20th anniversary, they chose to invite performers from different cultures to give them a platform to showcase their art.

The entourage set off from Block 843 Woodlands Street 82 at about 7pm, as Ho excitedly greeted those present and began belting a Hokkien song.

Before heading for the cemetery, the trucks made three stops around the neighbourhood, greeting residents who were thoroughly entertained by the performances.

Tailing behind the six hua che (Flower vehicle in Chinese) was a chartered bus for followers who wanted to join the rites.

As the trucks approached the cemetery, Ho gently reminded the journalists on board: "Don't address anyone by their full name, and if you notice any strange smells, don't say anything."

After parking at Choa Chu Kang Track 14 just after 9pm, a flurry of activity ensued as the believers began setting up the area to welcome the spirits.

Some of them were seen placing a line of joss sticks and candles along the road leading up to the cemetery, meant for the wandering souls.

Others busied themselves with arranging stacks of joss paper inside the burning cage.

"We hope that when we burn these things for them, they will receive it, and we'll accumulate merit. It's like doing a good deed," said Ho.

She added that she has never been afraid about performing at such a location, as she believes that she is protected by the deities.

"But it's also our responsibility to take care of ourselves, and not do things like spit on the floor, or throw things around. I also think [the spirits] are happy about the performance, so they won't disturb us."

Although they usually drive into the cemetery to sing, things are a little different this year, said Ho.

On this occasion, the trucks will remain outside the cemetery.

Ho explained that they're only allowed to park and perform at four designated spots inside the cemetery this time around, which means that they can only 'entertain' the same group of spirits like in previous years.

"It's quite sad because we usually try to perform at areas where we feel have a lot of lonely spirits, so after performing at the same spots year after year we decided to do it outside."

'Greeting' the spirits

The performances then kicked off at about 10pm, as more followers arrived and parked their cars on the side of the road to join the crowd.

And it wasn't just Singaporeans who were outside the cemetery on Saturday night.

Rain Tang, who hails from Malaysia, said she crossed the Causeway specially to join this event.

This is her seventh time doing so and this year, she is joined by her aunt and a few friends from Malaysia.

The 35-year-old Tang, who works in the tourism industry, told AsiaOne that she was introduced to the Lian Tian Gong temple by her aunt, who lives in Singapore.

In previous years, Tang would accompany the group into the ceremony, where the medium would conduct a ritual, while she and the other followers would place candles and joss sticks in front of the graves.

"To me, it's like we're greeting the spirits," she said.

"It's not scary at all, because it's my belief. And if we go inside with a respectful attitude, there's nothing to be afraid of as long as my conscience is clear."

