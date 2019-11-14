Jho Low reportedly sighted in India; Malaysia's top cop says 'fake news'

PETALING JAYA - Fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, has been sighted in Ahmedabad, India, Asia Times reported.

The Hong Kong-based English language news media publishing group reported that law enforcement officials told them that local police had monitored Low's movements while he was there on a three-day visit.

The report stated that Low was not arrested despite an Interpol Red Notice against him.

Interpol had issued a Red Notice on Low as he is wanted by the Singapore and Malaysia authorities over his involvement in the scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

It noted that Low had departed Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport aboard a Gulfstream G200 private jet on Nov 5.

It said that the airplane Low was on was headed to the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The plane's Thailand-based charter airline MJets denied that Low was aboard the flight, stating that it was "untrue, unfounded and unsubstantiated".