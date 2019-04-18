Joeyjios: Pokémon Center and other must-visit stores in Jewel Changi Airport

Jewel Changi Airport officially opened yesterday (April 17) after a week-long public preview.

Seen the snaking queues of restaurants and shops on social media?

Or the throngs of people milling around the world's most impressive (in my totally non-biased opinion) indoor garden?

The support and curiosity over Singapore's newest attraction is real. #Singaporepride

But whether you missed out on tickets to the public preview or are simply waiting for the hype to die down a little (come on, a 2.5 hour queue just for A&W?!), we braved the crowds for you to check out what people are most excited about in Jewel Changi Airport.

[embed]https://twitter.com/asiaonecom/status/1116255151637929984[/embed]

In case you missed out on last week's instalment where we reviewed the most raved-about food joints like A&W, Shake Shack, Pink Fish and more, here's the video:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WV6-_r80p_U[/embed]

A point to note though, the 14,000 sq m canopy park (the size of 11 Olympic-size swimming pools) on the top floor of Jewel has not been fully opened yet.

Come June 10, highlights such as the Sky Nets, Canopy Mazes and Discovery Slides are expected to be accessible to the public.

I can't wait to try out the Sky Nets! Photo: AsiaOne/ Candice Cai

An idea perhaps for a future #Joeyjios episode? Let us know if you're excited too and we just might do it!

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUwOt9nzXDI[/embed]

