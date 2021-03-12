Keep Myanmar's 'hated' military or face another Iraq or Libya: George Yeo

Myanmar’s military might be “hated” but it needs to be part of the solution to the country’s post-coup crisis, or the nation could become another Libya or Iraq.

That is the view of Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo, who warned on Wednesday (March 10) that dissolving the Tatmadaw, as Myanmar’s military is known, would destabilise the Southeast Asian country in the long term.

He pointed to how the dissolution of military forces in Iraq and Libya after Western powers invaded in 2003 and 2011 eventually led to a security vacuum filled by the Islamic State terrorist group.

The Tatmadaw seized power from the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in a Feb 1 coup and has since used violent means, including the firing of live bullets, to disperse a growing civil disobedience movement on the streets.

Yeo, who led Singapore’s foreign ministry from 2004 to 2011, acknowledged that the Tatmadaw were “hated” by many Myanmar people. The reaction to “removing the army from the equation” would be euphoria, he said.

“[But] what happens five years, 10 years from now? I think there’s a fair chance that Myanmar will become Libya and Iraq,” he said.

“And its divisions will drag in all its neighbours, including China , India , Bangladesh and Asean, and we will have years, even decades of trouble.”

Dissolving the armed forces of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein resulted in armaments and expertise being placed “at the service of fragmented groups”, and eventually the Islamic State group, said Yeo.

He was speaking at a lecture organised by Singapore’s Yale-NUS College just a week after foreign ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean ) bloc held an informal meeting over the crisis.

Yeo said Myanmar was made up of many ethnic groups that had their own armies and the capability to start wars, so while the army was a “big part of the problem”, it also had to be part of the solution.

While the current situation in Myanmar was “not acceptable”, Yeo said any solution needed to lead to unity, not disintegration.

Asean, which Myanmar belongs to, could collectively pressure the Tatmadaw to keep to its pledge of holding a general election following the one-year state of emergency it had declared.

“I believe that this is the role Asean must play, to put peer pressure on the military government, hold them to the one-year programme and say ‘Look, tell us how you are going to return Myanmar back to what it was’,” he said.

“If you want to fix the election mechanism, tell us how you want to fix it. And maybe after you’ve fixed it, let there be Asean monitors to ensure what you promised us will be properly carried out.”

On Thursday (March 11), a spokesman for Myanmar’s junta said the ruling military council currently in power would only be in control of the country for a certain period of time.

“We will hold an election and we will hand over to the winning party,” Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said. “We respect neighbouring countries and the international community but we will continue with our [objectives].”

Yeo described the situation as “heartbreaking” and an “enormous setback”, given Myanmar’s transition to democratic rule in recent years.

On Thursday alone, seven people were killed when security forces opened fire on protesters, Reuters reported, citing witnesses and local media. This took the death toll past 65, with another 2,000 allegedly detained.

“There’s a lot of anger, fear, frustration among my Myanmar friends both in Singapore and in Myanmar,” said Yeo.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.