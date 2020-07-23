Khaw Boon Wan gets Covid-19 swab test but suspects he may have dengue

SINGAPORE - Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Khaw Boon Wan has indicated in a Facebook post that he may be down with dengue.

In the post on Thursday (July 23), Mr Khaw said that he was admitted to an isolation ward for observation and has received a swab test.

"Unlikely to be Covid but dengue is possible, as my area is a hot zone. Did the swab test just now and hopefully it's a false alarm; I had dengue before and it was not pleasant.

"Meanwhile I will just let the body rest and think about retirement!" said Mr Khaw, who announced before the recent general election that he would be retiring from politics.

I find this photo hilarious! I started my career in the Health Ministry. After 42 years, I would not expect to exit the... Posted by Khaw Boon Wan on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Mr Khaw, 67, only recently finalised negotiations for the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS), and was looking forward to the signing ceremony on July 30.

He said that he had been preparing his office for the next Transport Minister.

"Everything was going well; I have finalised the RTS negotiations and was looking forward to the ceremony! Then my temperature shot up."

In uploading a selfie of himself with nasal tube attached to his nose, Mr Khaw described the photograph as "hilarious".

"I started my career in the Health Ministry. After 42 years, I would not expect to exit the stage in bed as a patient!" he wrote.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.