Pineapple tarts without pineapple filling, anyone?

China Press reported that three friends from Singapore who simply enjoy the Chinese New Year snack have created the "BoTart Pineapple Tarts", with the tagline "100 per cent tarts, 0 per cent pineapple" printed on the jars.

They have sold 250 jars, at $16.80 each, so far this month.

Their unconventional take on the festive delight is basically filling-less shortbread for people who love the crumbly buttery cookies.