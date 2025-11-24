Governments need to be 'clear-eyed', address real concerns about jobs amid AI push: PM Wong

Despite the significant potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve and transform lives, governments must remain "clear-eyed", look beyond the hype, and address real concerns about jobs and livelihoods, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Nov 23).

He was speaking about creating a fair and just future for all at the third session of the G-20 summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

AI is evolving rapidly, with tremendous potential to improve and transform lives, noted PM Wong, pointing out that the world is still in the early stages of the AI journey.

It is therefore natural to see excitement and exuberance about what smarter machines can do, which, he said, is reflected in the massive investments flowing into infrastructure such as data centres.

"But as governments, we should be clear-eyed and look beyond the hype.

"Our task is to ensure the responsible use of AI and harness AI's real and longer-term potential to build a more efficient and responsive government, and to raise productivity across every sector of the economy."

He said that Singapore has been systematically harnessing AI applications within its public sector to streamlines process, strengthen service delivery and free up public officers to focus on higher value work.

Supporting businesses and workers

Beyond the public sector, Singapore is also supporting its businesses to harness AI applications, said PM Wong.

"For smaller enterprises, it could be as simple as accessing AI-powered software and tools.

"For larger companies, it will mean using advanced AI models or even developing in-house models to fundamentally redesign work processes and to scale up new solutions."

PM Wong added that Singapore is creating regulatory sandboxes and test beds so that companies can experiment safely, trial new ideas, and bring cutting-edge AI solutions to market more quickly.

Turning to workers, he acknowledged that there are "genuine concerns about jobs and livelihoods" when helping workers to adjust to AI adoption.

He said that the Government partners with employers and unions to reskill and upskill workers and facilitate transitions, where necessary, to new and better jobs.

Citing the example of Singapore's ports, PM Wong said that when crane operations were automated, crane operators were reskilled to pilot the cranes remotely — in air-conditioned rooms — away from the harsh outdoor conditions.

"They get higher productivity and better pay," he added.

PM Wong also commended Brazil, India and South Africa for leading G-20's efforts to examine how governments can promote "decent work" through AI to ensure a "fair and just future for all".

G-20 plays an important role

Turning to G-20, PM Wong said that it can play an important role in coordinating efforts to "turn AI into an engine for global growth and for good jobs for our people", adding that Singapore looks forward to working closely with the bloc to achieve this.

Over the two-day summit, PM Wong also held bilateral meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

PM Wong has since left for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to begin his official visit at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.

