Lee Hsien Yang's son Li Huanwu marries male partner in South Africa

PHOTO: Instagram/Hengyirui
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The grandson of the late Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, Li Huanwu, married his male "soul mate" in Cape Town, South Africa.

This was revealed by Li's partner, Heng Yirui, who made the announcement on his personal Instagram account on Friday (24 May).

"Today I marry my soul mate. Looking forward to a lifetime of moments like this with (Huanwu)," said Heng in his post.

The couple also sent photos of their wedding to Pink Dot Singapore, a non-profit movement against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) discrimination.

"Today would have been unimaginable to us growing up. We are overjoyed to share this occasion in the glowing company of friends and family," the post reads, which ended with the hashtag #lovewins.

Li is the second son of Lee Hsien Yang, who is the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

South Africa is one of many nations which allows same-sex marriages, which includes Taiwan, the first for Asia.

On May 17, lawmakers of the majority Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) backed the bill to legalise same-sex marriage, which took effect last Friday (May 24).

 

Lee Hsien Yang
