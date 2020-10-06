LTA to go ahead with new on-board units in vehicles ahead of next-gen ERP system - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. LTA to go ahead with new on-board units in vehicles ahead of next-gen ERP system

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is contractually bound to the OBU design after awarding the tender in 2016, so it cannot make alterations without incurring extra costs... » READ MORE

2. 'Take what you need': Group of friends set up free food pantry in Yishun for the needy

PHOTO: Facebook/TheJumaatInitiatives

With an increase in retrenchments and pay cuts in Singapore due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many are finding it harder to put food on the table... » READ MORE

3. Goh Jin Hian, son of Goh Chok Tong, steps down as Cordlife chairman amid lawsuit

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Dr Goh, the medically trained son of former Singapore prime minister Goh Chok Tong, is thus stepping down as chairman "to devote more time to his personal affairs"... » READ MORE

4. Japan looking to reopen its borders to foreign tourists in 2021, here's what to expect if you go

The ban on foreign tourists may be lifted on a trial basis from April 2021 once safety measures are implemented... » READ MORE

