This made my day: Driver pays for strangers at McDonald's drive-thru, leaves inspiring note

She had visited the McDonald's drive-thru at Pasir Ris Sports Complex to quickly grab some burgers but ended up getting her meal for free thanks to a kind stranger.

Surprised and grateful, the woman, who goes by the name Angie Angeline, shared about the gesture in a Facebook post yesterday (Nov 15).

At 10.17pm on Monday (Nov 14), she and a friend had ordered three Filet-O-Fish and one McChicken, with the total amounting to $13.95.

When she was about to collect her order, she realised that the driver queuing in front of her, who was driving a van from a courier company, had already paid for her order.

That wasn't the end of the surprise. The person had also asked the McDonald's staff to pass a note to Angeline.

The scribbled note read: "Don't give up in life. Always smile. Cheers!"

In her post, Angeline said: "So grateful for your kind gesture! If you are seeing this, we like to thank you and will share this good gesture to the rest."

Warmed by the gesture, many netizens flocked to the comment section to praise the thoughtful driver.

Angeline's experience with the kind driver seemed to have encouraged others to consider paying for other strangers too.

It seems like some Singaporeans are feeling generous of late.

Earlier this month, an anonymous individual paid for 100 orders of laksa from 88 Katong Laksa in MacPherson to celebrate the hawker's birthday.

To pay her kindness forward, the hawker arranged for 100 elderly to come down to his stall for a free meal on two separate occasions.

