Maid jailed 3 weeks after falsely accusing employer of raping her

PHOTO: The New Paper illustration
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A domestic helper made a police report falsely accusing her employer of rape after finding out that her work permit was going to be terminated due to her poor work performance.

Indian national Lamneithiem, 28, who goes by only one name, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Oct 15) to giving false information to a public servant and was sentenced to three weeks' jail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Navin Naidu said Lamneithiem went to Kampong Java Neighbourhood Police Centre at around 4.30pm on April 21 to lodge a report, claiming that her Singaporean employer had raped her.

A policeman was taking a statement from the maid about 3½ hours later when she stated instead that she had consensual sexual intercourse with the married man.

The employer cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his identity.

But when a second police officer recorded a further statement from Lamneithiem at around 1.20pm on April 24, the maid changed her account again and said that the act was non-consensual.

About six hours later, a third policeman recorded another statement from the maid, as she had given contradictory accounts, the court heard.

This time, she told the officer that her employer had "forcefully" raped her.

The officer contacted the employer, who had his statement recorded the next day.

The DPP said that this took about 1 hour and 50 minutes.

The employer also had to surrender his passport to the police and his mobile phone was seized.

He was further investigated for about three hours over the maid's allegations.

Lamneithiem finally came clean about the false rape allegation on May 31.

For giving false information to a public servant, she could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
MAIDS Singapore courts

TRENDING

These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Tosh Zhang takes on ‘most depressing’ role
Malaysian retiree and hubby lose life savings in Macau scam
Malaysian retiree and hubby lose life savings in Macau scam
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea

Home Works

These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth

SERVICES