Major worldwide IT outage spreads to Singapore

Singapore is grappling with a significant IT outage affecting major services worldwide.

The disruption, which has global ramifications, stems from an issue linked to cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike acknowledged on Friday (Jul 19) receiving "widespread reports of BSODs on Windows hosts," referring to the "blue screen of death," a term used to describe system crashes on Microsoft's Windows operating system.

Singapore Impact

In Singapore, major companies are experiencing significant service disruptions.

According to outage reporting website downdetector.com, local companies including DBS, Singtel, M1 and Grab are affected.

Changi Airport says that the check-in process for some airlines is being managed manually.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/changiairport/posts/pfbid02CLWY9z4XRWPmqXaf47rLi52ScuEyByb5Kj3Fjdtfo42FTRX1dvgjaBC5LPe9J6GPl[/embed]

"Due to a global outage affecting IT systems of many organisations, the check-in process for some airlines at Changi Airport is being managed manually," it said in a Facebook post, apologising for any inconvenience caused.

"Changi Airport ground staff are providing assistance to passengers, especially those with an impending departure."

Several major oil and gas trading desks are also struggling to execute trades due to the outage, Reuters reported.

The Straits Times reported being affected but did not provide further details.

Customers of these companies face difficulties accessing online services and completing transactions.

Global Effects

The outage's impact extends globally.

In Britain, Edinburgh Airport passengers cannot use automated boarding pass scanners, and security monitors display "server offline" messages.

Flights at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany are suspended due to "technical problems," causing delays and cancellations.

In Australia, both Melbourne and Sydney airports are advising travellers of potential delays.

Melbourne Airport's check-in procedures for some airlines are affected, while Sydney Airport has activated contingency plans and deployed additional staff.

Energy trading in both London and Singapore is disrupted, with several major oil and gas trading desks struggling.

The London Stock Exchange group platforms are out of service, and numerous banks and telecom companies in Australia report outages.

This story is developing.

ALSO READ: Meta's Facebook, Instagram back up after global outage