Malaysian cashier resorts to social media to track Singaporean petrol thief

BUKIT INDAH, Johor Bahru - A Singaporean driver who refuelled petrol at a petrol station in Bukit Indah is now a person of interest on Facebook after fleeing before making payment.

The petrol station has since released an image from a security camera showing the car with a plea reading “Notice to SNA1951S car owners. Please come back to the station to make payment of outstanding bills. TQ.”

The cashier at the petrol station ran a check on OneMotoring’s website using the vehicle’s licence plate of ‘SNA 9151 S’ to find out the car model was a Kia Sorento Diesel, and that it was Diesel that was actually refuelled at the station.

Currently, the prices of Diesel in Malaysia are priced at RM2.15 (S$0.67) per litre compared to Caltex Singapore’s (RM9.68) S$3.030 (as of May 25, 2022, 10.00 am) per litre. That is almost four and a half times cheaper than prices in Singapore. With the current Singapore-Malaysia exchange rate hitting an all-time high, there shouldn’t be excuses for the Singaporean driver to have fled before making payment. Whether or not it was intentional or an honest mistake, is yet to be known.

This isn’t the first time a Singaporean has displayed such behaviour across the borders. It was reported in April that another fellow Singaporean fled after charging his EV in Malaysia without paying.

Since the incident, there have been no reports if the police are investigating the matter. As the saying goes, “there is no such thing as a free lunch in this world”, such behaviour will only give others the wrong impression of Singaporeans.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.