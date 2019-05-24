Malaysian on death row in Singapore granted stay of execution

PETALING JAYA - A Malaysian man who was scheduled to be executed in Singapore on Friday (May 24) for drug trafficking has been granted a stay of execution by the republic's Court of Appeal.

P. Pannir Selvam, 32, who was due to be executed in Changi Prison on Friday, had filed the application himself from prison.

The Singapore Court of Appeal heard the application on Thursday (May 23) afternoon.

"The court has just granted stay. Execution will not take place," Lawyers for Liberty adviser N. Surendran told Star Online in a brief message.

Surendran said the court granted the stay to Pannir, on the grounds that he is given time to file a judicial review to challenge the clemency process.

He added that the challenge must be filed within two weeks.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob had previously rejected a clemency appeal from Pannir's family.

Pannir was convicted in 2017 of trafficking 51.84g of diamorphine or heroin at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sept 3, 2014.