Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking

PHOTO: Berita Harian file
The Star/Asia News Network

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian, Abd Helmi Ab Halim, was hanged at Changi Prison after having been convicted of drug trafficking in 2017.

The execution that took place yesterday and was confirmed by Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) advisor, N. Surendran.

Abd Helmi, who was 36, was arrested on April 9, 2015, and was sentenced to death for trafficking in 16.56g of diamorphine (pure heroin) on March 24, 2017.

Abd Helmi's plea for clemency was rejected in July.

His counsel, Mohamed Muzammil Mohamed, said Abd Helmi had asked him to help bring his remains home.

"There is a plan to bring his remains to his kampung in Johor. But nobody from the family has contacted me, " he said.

Three days ago, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Liew Vui Keong, urged Singapore to show mercy to Abd Helmi, saying it is unjust and disproportionate for drug mules to be sent to the gallows.

"Justice must be tempered with mercy and I implore Singapore to do so, " he said adding that to eradicate drug trafficking, it is the kingpins who must face the full brunt of the law.

Meanwhile, Surendran said he was appalled that Abd Helmi was executed despite the intervention and reasonable pleas from the Malaysian government.

In a joint statement from Singapore's Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said Abd Helmi's petition to the (Singapore) President for clemency was unsuccessful.

"He was accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process.

"The amount of diamorphine trafficked was equivalent to about 1,380 straws of heroin, sufficient to feed the addiction of close to 200 abusers for a week.

"Singapore's laws apply equally to all, regardless whether the offender is Singaporean or a foreigner.

"Foreigners who choose to break our laws must be prepared to be subject to them and cannot expect any differentiated treatment."

