Man, 22, arrested for drink driving after 4 injured in fiery Jurong crash

A van allegedly went out of control, crashed into bushes, and flipped over at Jurong Hill on Monday (April 26).

Moments later, it caught fire and a thick cloud of smoke was seen rising from the burning vehicle.

A spokesperson from Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a vehicle fire at around 7.30pm that day.

"The fire involved the entire van and SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet," he added.

Four passengers of the van, aged between 17 and 21, were conscious at the time, the police said.

One of them was taken to National University Hospital while the other three were taken to Ng Teng General Hospital.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=318843963003846

Shin Min Daily News reported that after the van crashed, a bloodied passenger emerged from the vehicle and asked for help. There were reportedly seven people in the van.

A passer-by was seen trying to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher in a video posted by the Chinese daily.

The police subsequently arrested a 22-year-old man for drink driving. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

