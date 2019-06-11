Man accused of rape in 'threesome' plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away

Read also

He pleaded guilty last year to abetting Srihari to rape and sexually assault the victim.

The woman, who allowed herself to be blindfolded and bound during sex with her then boyfriend, said she believed that she was having sex with him at all times.

On the night of April 29, 2016, the man let Srihari into a room at Hotel 81 Bugis while she was bound and blindfolded. He had sex with her before Srihari took over.

Later that year on Aug 7, he again had Srihari join them in their tryst at the M Social Hotel in Robertson Quay.

She eventually realised someone else was in the room and removed her blindfold and untied herself as Srihari made his escape.

Both men were arrested at the hotel. Srihari's DNA was later found in swabs taken from her body.

On Tuesday, the former boyfriend told the court how he hatched a plan with Srihari to fulfil his fantasy of watching another man have sex with his girlfriend.

The couple began engaging in soft bondage practices after watching the movie 50 Shades Of Grey to "spice things up", but she rejected his idea of having a threesome.

In 2015, he began chatting online with Srihari, then 20, on sexual matters.

He said he told Srihari his girlfriend was "not okay" with a threesome and that she cannot know that another man was having sex with her.

"(Srihari's) sense of keen eagerness in the idea made me discuss with him more about how this would happen," he said.