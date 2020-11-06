Man arrested after repeatedly slapping guy and cussing in parking lot dispute outside Nex

A 52-year-old man who was caught on camera assaulting another guy in a parking lot dispute has been arrested.

The incident occurred at the open space parking area near Nex shopping mall on Saturday (June 6), at around 5pm.

Several readers alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that was posted on Facebook.

In the video, a man in a cap can be seen hitting another guy in the face multiple times. At one point, the latter's mask falls off from his face due to the impact.

The aggressor is also heard hurling vulgarities repeatedly.

In a statement on Thursday (June 11), the police said they have arrested a 52-year-old man for public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt after being alerted to the case on June 7.

The suspect had apparently been "unhappy with another man over parking lot issues and had allegedly slapped him several times on his face," said police.

"Through enquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on June 10."