Man to be charged with murder after pummelling elderly man to death at Beach Road

The police arrested a 56-year-old man after he beat a 67-year-old man to death after a fight on Sunday (Sept 13) along Block 6 Beach Road.

Several videos shared on Facebook showed the aftermath of the incident.

In one of them, paramedics from Singapore Civil Defence Force were seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim, while a man in black restrained by police officers stood a short distance away.

Speaking with Lianhe Wanbao, an employee at a nearby grocery store said that the entire incident was recorded by their CCTV, and the footage was taken by the police as evidence.

According to the employee, who had seen the footage, the perpetrator straddled the elderly man who had fallen onto the ground and punched him in the face repeatedly.

"The scene was really bloody. The crazed man kept pummelling him, even his hands were covered in blood. He tried to escape afterwards, but the police had already caught wind of the attack and arrested him on the spot."

The police told AsiaOne the victim was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was subsequently pronounced dead on the same day.

The suspect will be charged in court tomorrow for murder.

In an interview with the Chinese evening daily, the victim's daughter said the family did not recognise the attacker and had no history with him, and hence did not understand the motive behind the assault.

Witnesses told the paper that they saw the attacker attempting to stick his hand into the victim's pocket and speculated he might have beaten the victim after failing to rob him.

The victim's granddaughter had been the first to arrive at the crime scene. Seeing the attacker standing impassively at the side made her even angrier, she told the paper.

"I hope the police can give my grandfather justice."

