singapore

Man, 30, faces attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking woman with axe at Sims View residence

Man, 30, faces attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking woman with axe at Sims View residence
A 30-year-old male Indian national was arrested on Wednesday (Feb 11), said the police.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Street View
Esther LamPUBLISHED ONFebruary 12, 2026 7:54 AMBYEsther Lam

A 30-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday (Feb 11) after allegedly attacking a woman with an axe will be charged on Friday for attempted murder, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police stated that they were alerted to a case of assault at a residential unit along Sims View at about 7.05am on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, an Indian national, had allegedly attacked the 30-year-old woman, an Indonesian national, with an axe.

Both parties are known to each other, said police.

The man was subsequently arrested while the woman sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. 

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code 1871, the statement read. 

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment and caning, a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or caning, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

[[nid:720193]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com 

arrestAttempted murderSingapore courtsSingapore Police Force
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.