Man, 30, faces attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking woman with axe at Sims View residence

A 30-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday (Feb 11) after allegedly attacking a woman with an axe will be charged on Friday for attempted murder, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police stated that they were alerted to a case of assault at a residential unit along Sims View at about 7.05am on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, an Indian national, had allegedly attacked the 30-year-old woman, an Indonesian national, with an axe.

Both parties are known to each other, said police.

The man was subsequently arrested while the woman sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code 1871, the statement read.

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment and caning, a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or caning, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

