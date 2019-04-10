Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m

The court heard that Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar (right) had stopped the Maserati in Bedok Reservoir Road as Lee Cheng Yan (left) was not using his seat belt.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The man accused of driving a Maserati that was caught on video dragging a Traffic Police (TP) officer along Bedok Reservoir Road has denied that he was the driver that day.

Lee Cheng Yan, 35, is claiming trial to 10 charges related to the incident, which happened on the evening of Nov 17, 2017. They include voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the police officer, failing to stop after an accident and obstruction of justice.

Lee, who owned the car at the time, is also facing 59 other charges related to matters such as online gambling and illegal moneylending.

These charges will be dealt with at a later date.

In his opening address on Thursday (Oct 3), Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said Lee drove the car despite being disqualified due to earlier traffic offences.

He also did not have the mandatory third-party risk insurance for the car at the time of the incident.

The court heard that Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 26, had stopped the white Maserati in Bedok Reservoir Road at about 9.20pm as Lee was not using his seat belt.

DPP Koh said: “The victim parked his motorcycle in front of the Maserati before dismounting. The victim then approached the driver’s window to speak to the accused. The accused wound down his window. 

“However, instead of complying, the accused fled the scene by suddenly reversing the Maserati before accelerating quickly forward while the victim was standing next to the driver-seat door.”

He added that Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar’s uniform got caught in the driver-side door of the Maserati.

The car, which was moving at between 79 and 84km, then dragged the policeman for more than 100 metres before he fell onto the road. The Maserati then sped off, the court heard. 

Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar was taken to hospital to be treated for pain over his right knee, neck and lower back. He was later given more than 20 days of medical leave.

The officer has been medically downgraded by the Home Team Medical Board due to his injuries.

Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar, who took the stand on Thursday, told District Judge Ng Peng Hong that he still feels pain on his lower back when he carries heavy objects. He added that the injuries have affected his career and his promotion prospects.

However, the policeman testified that he could not identify the driver of the Maserati as “everything happened so fast”.

Technician Tay Boon Chong, who also took the stand on Thursday, told Judge Ng that he was in a nearby van with two other people when the incident took place. Mr Tay’s age was not mentioned in court.

Two video clips taken from cameras in the van show Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar being dragged along the road before falling. One of the clips shows the officer lying on the road with passers-by rushing over to help him.

The driver was refusing to co-operate with the TP, hit and run. As an ex civil defence officer, upon seeing the...

Posted by Yan Han on Friday, 17 November 2017

But when cross-examined by one of Lee’s lawyers, Mr S. Balamurugan, Mr Tay told the court that he could not identify Lee, who was seated in the dock, as the driver.

DPP Koh said that after the accident, Lee abandoned the Maserati in Willow Avenue near Aljunied Road.

He added that Lee then went to a friend’s home and told the man that he “ran away from the Traffic Police”.

The court heard that Lee spoke to another friend over the phone soon after and made a similar confession.

He is now out on bail of $60,000 and his trial will resume on Friday.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt to the policeman, he can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Traffic police Singapore courts Causing hurt/Grievous hurt

TRENDING

Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m
Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok
Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Hong Kong government to announce new law banning masks during public assemblies
Hong Kong government to announce new law banning masks during public assemblies
Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
'I'll do it again in a heartbeat': Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his car along PIE
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister

LIFESTYLE

1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Woman in India throws 2-year-old grandkid out window to 'teach daughter-in-law' a lesson
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

SERVICES