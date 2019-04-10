Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m

SINGAPORE - The man accused of driving a Maserati that was caught on video dragging a Traffic Police (TP) officer along Bedok Reservoir Road has denied that he was the driver that day.

Lee Cheng Yan, 35, is claiming trial to 10 charges related to the incident, which happened on the evening of Nov 17, 2017. They include voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the police officer, failing to stop after an accident and obstruction of justice.

Lee, who owned the car at the time, is also facing 59 other charges related to matters such as online gambling and illegal moneylending.

These charges will be dealt with at a later date.

In his opening address on Thursday (Oct 3), Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said Lee drove the car despite being disqualified due to earlier traffic offences.

He also did not have the mandatory third-party risk insurance for the car at the time of the incident.

The court heard that Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 26, had stopped the white Maserati in Bedok Reservoir Road at about 9.20pm as Lee was not using his seat belt.

DPP Koh said: “The victim parked his motorcycle in front of the Maserati before dismounting. The victim then approached the driver’s window to speak to the accused. The accused wound down his window.

“However, instead of complying, the accused fled the scene by suddenly reversing the Maserati before accelerating quickly forward while the victim was standing next to the driver-seat door.”