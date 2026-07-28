Man, 70, dies after fire breaks out in Circuit Road HDB flat; 80 evacuated

A 70-year-old man fell unconscious when a fire broke out in a Circuit Road HDB flat early on Tuesday (July 28) morning and later died in hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the blaze at a ninth-floor unit of Block 39 Circuit Road at about 2.05am.

The fire involved items in the living room and black smoke was seen spreading outside the house.

Firefighters forcefully entered the flat and rescued the man who was unresponsive.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed on him before he was taken to Changi General Hospital, said SCDF.

Meanwhile, about 80 residents from the block were evacuated as a precaution.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, police and SCDF officers were seen conducting investigations inside the affected flat at about 9.30am.

A neighbour living on the ninth floor said she had met the man two or three times and thought he was a friendly person.

One resident alleged that the man's flat was cluttered, reported Zaobao.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com