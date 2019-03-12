Man fined $2,500 for jumping on car

Chee Chu Siong, 26, was fined the maximum of $2,500 after pleading guilty to committing a rash act that endangered the personal safety of others.

A nightclub reveller who had downed six bottles of whisky with friends while celebrating his birthday decided to end the evening by running over a car.

Event management executive Chee Chu Siong had leapt on the bonnet of a BMW as it approached him in a carpark, before marching over the windscreen and roof.

The driver of the BMW had switched on the dashboard camera, which recorded the antics.

The clip went viral and has been viewed more than 17,000 times on YouTube.

Chee, 26, was subsequently traced and prosecuted.

He was yesterday fined the maximum of $2,500 after pleading guilty to committing a rash act that endangered the personal safety of others.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Li Yihong said Chee had gone to a St James Power Station club to celebrate his birthday with friends on May 4 last year.

The group left around 3am the next day. They were walking through a nearby carpark when Chee spotted the BMW, which was being driven by 70-year-old private-hire car driver Koh Poh Choh.

DPP Li added: "As the complainant was driving up to the accused and his friends, the rest of the group moved to the side of the road, but the accused ran into the path of the complainant's car.

"The complainant was forced to bring his car to a complete stop so as not to crash into the accused. The accused then jumped onto the bonnet of the complainant's car, just as the car came to a stop."

The court heard Chee then stepped over the windscreen and climbed onto the roof before jumping off and walking away.

Mr Koh was unable to alight in time to detain Chee.

Chee was represented by lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation. Mr Tan told the court that Chee was remorseful and had paid compensation of $12,300.

Offenders convicted of committing a rash act that endangers the personal safety of others can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

