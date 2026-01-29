63-year-old man found dead at foot of Clementi HDB block
PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Street View
A 63-year-old man was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Clementi on Tuesday (Jan 27).
The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at around 8.55pm at Block 310 Clementi Avenue 4.
The man was found lying motionless at the foot of the HDB block and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police stated that, based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.
Investigations are ongoing.
AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.
[[nid:728785]]