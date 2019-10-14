Man jailed and caned for robbing prostitute at knifepoint

Here on a social visit pass, Steeven Raj Bernard Clement hatched a plan to steal from a prostitute to repay his debts.

The Malaysian, 29, responded to an online advertisement offering sexual services, had paid sex with a 30-year-old prostitute and robbed her at knifepoint.

He took more than $2,000 in various currencies and an iPhone worth about $1,400.

For committing robbery after 7pm and before 7am, Clement was, on Thursday, jailed for three years and three months and given 12 strokes of the cane. A charge for possessing dangerous weapons and an unrelated criminal intimidation charge were taken into consideration.

On June 9, Clement responded to an ad and was told to go to Min Wah Hotel in Geylang. At about 10pm, he went to a room there, gave $100 to the victim, a Chinese national and Special Pass holder, and had sex with her.