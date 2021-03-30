Man kicks defenseless dog repeatedly, SPCA investigating from video circulating on social media

This dog surely deserves better.

A video, which appears to be self-recorded, of a man who kicked a dog repeatedly has been circulating on social media, according to Stomp.

In the clip, a man wearing pink bermuda shorts kicked the dog – wearing a pet cone around its neck – more than 10 times, leaving it cornered and with no room to move.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' (SPCA) executive director Dr Jaipal Singh Gill said: "The SPCA is aware of this case and we are currently investigating."

AsiaOne has reached out to SPCA for additional comment on this case.

From its website, SPCA Singapore says it receives an average of 80 to 90 reports of alleged cruelty to animals every month.

If you witness an act of deliberate cruelty, the organisation recommends immediately calling the police and the SPCA's 24/7 hotline, 6287 5355 Ext. 9.

