Man nabbed after crashing his van into cars while fleeing from the police in Clementi

A 31-year-old man was arrested following a five-kilometre police chase along West Coast Link that resulted in his van colliding into several vehicles on Monday (March 7).

After the pursuit ended at a multi-storey car park along Clementi Avenue 1, items that resembled syringes were reportedly found inside the van, according to Shin Min Daily News.

In an interview with the Chinese daily, an eyewitness said a van driver, who is reportedly an employee at a logistics firm, flung his car door open and jumped out while the vehicle was still moving.

Adding that the unmanned vehicle crashed into two cars before coming to a stop, the 45-year-old eyewitness said: "A pair of shoes was left at the scene, which is believed to have been dropped by the driver when he fled."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that a Traffic Police officer stopped a van along West Coast Link at 12.20pm. But during an enforcement check, the driver refused to comply and sped off.

"In the ensuing pursuit, the van purportedly collided with a car along Commonwealth Avenue West but failed to stop," the police added.

The police eventually caught up with the man at the car park, and was arrested for traffic-related and drug-related offences.

The police said: "Due to his injuries, he was conveyed conscious to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing."

