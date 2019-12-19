Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him

PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

A van driver got passers-by worried after stopping his car by the roadside and falling asleep for at least nine hours.

The incident occurred along Serangoon Avenue 3, near Block 253 Serangoon Central Drive, at around 6am on Tuesday (Dec 17).

According to Shin Min Daily News, residents and workers in the vicinity had first noticed a white van parked by the roadside. A man in his 30s was seen sleeping in the van.

Around five members of the public tried waking the man up by hitting the van windows throughout the day, but to no avail.

Among them was Mr Lin, a 60-year-old bakery employee, who said they were worried about the driver inhaling too much carbon monoxide.

Mr Lin recounted: "We knocked on the van driver's window three times at 8am, 10am and 11am. Although he woke up for awhile, he appeared in a daze and went back to sleep again not long later."

Ms Lee, a 57-year-old fruit stall assistant, said she initially did not think much of the van. However, she felt something amiss when it was still parked there at 10am.

"When I knocked on the van window, the driver looked half-awake. However, he did not drive off and looked unwell," she added.

Ms Lee subsequently tried contacting the van company in hopes that the man's colleague could come and help.

She shared: "I considered calling the police but was worried that the man might lose his job."

When reporters visited the scene at around 1pm, the man was still sound asleep.

He only drove off at about 3pm.

More about
Sleep road safety

TRENDING

Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Have a techy Christmas: Gadget gift ideas for the houseplant lovers in your life
Have a techy Christmas: Gadget gift ideas for the houseplant lovers in your life
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES