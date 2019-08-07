Man who grabbed towel from Bedok Reservoir Road corridor not from GrabFood

PHOTO: Facebook/Muhd Ismail
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

A man who was caught on camera taking an item from a resident's clothes rack along the corridor is not a GrabFood delivery partner, Grab told Stomp in an updated statement.

CCTV footage of the incident, which according to its time-stamp, occurred at around 1.28am on Tuesday (July 2), was posted by Facebook user Muhd Ismail.

When contacted by Stomp, Ismail said the incident took place at Bedok Reservoir Road.

In the video, a man in a GrabFood shirt can be seen taking what is said to be a towel that was hanging on a resident's clothes rack and walking away with it.

Grab previously said that it was aware of the video and investigating the matter.

In an updated statement on Monday (July 8), Grab said: "The person wearing a GrabFood shirt in the said video is not a GrabFood delivery partner, we are working closely with the authorities on this matter."

ALSO READ: Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"

More about

Grab stealing Theft/Burglary
