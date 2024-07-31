Man who held woman hostage at knifepoint in Yishun gets jail; took Ice before incident

SINGAPORE — A repeat offender who held a 60-year-old woman hostage at knifepoint in Yishun in January 2023 was sentenced to eight years and a month's jail, and six strokes of the cane on July 30.

On May 28, Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Ariff, 43, pleaded guilty to one count each of drug consumption, harassment, abduction and assaulting a police officer.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Delicia Tan said Faizal had been sentenced to five years and six months' jail with three strokes of the cane after he was convicted of morphine consumption in 2014. Following his release, Faizal had a relapse and returned to his drug habit after he smoked methamphetamine, also known as Ice, in June 2022.

On the morning of Jan 9, 2023, he consumed the drug and was later seen walking around Yishun while holding a knife. An eyewitness alerted the police, and officers arrived at the scene at around 7.45am.

The 60-year-old woman was sitting at a table at the void deck of Block 108 Yishun Ring Road while waiting for her nephew when she saw Faizal. She got up to make her way to a nearby coffee shop.

Meanwhile, Faizal saw the police officers and realised they were looking for him. He spotted the woman near a sheltered walkway and used her as a shield in an attempt to flee the authorities.

DPP Tan had told the court: "The accused approached the victim from behind, placed his left arm around the victim's neck while holding onto a knife in his right hand and pointing it at the victim's neck. He then pulled the victim towards the direction that he wanted her to walk... The victim was scared and complied with the accused."

The police officers tried to calm him down and get him to release the woman, but he refused.

More officers soon arrived at the location. They stepped in, seized the weapon and arrested Faizal near a coffee shop at Block 110 Yishun Ring Road shortly before 8.10am. The woman suffered a facial wound but did not seek medical attention.

When Faizal was in a police car, he hurled vulgarities at a 26-year-old policeman and kneed his lower ribs on the left side.

Faizal, who complained of chest pain, was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he provided urine samples. They were found to contain traces of methamphetamine.

For abduction, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.