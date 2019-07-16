Man's FB post about how he ate stranger's leftovers at coffee shop sparks debate

PHOTO: Facebook/Luo Yonghui
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

If you are starving and come across a bowl of noodles left behind by some unknown person at a coffee shop, would you eat it?

Most people would probably say no and be disgusted by the mere thought of it.

Not Facebook user Luo Yonghui‎, however.

Luo identifies himself as a freegan, which refers to someone who believes in the minimal consumption of resources, particularly through recovering wasted goods like food.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (July 13), Luo shared how he had seen a bowl of leftover noodles at a coffee shop and went to finish them.

He wrote: "I just take new utensils and finish those. End up not spending anything and satisfied."

Feeling hungry so decided to go to coffeeshop buy something but see got so much leftover. I just take new utensils and finish those. End up not spending anything and satisfied.

Posted by Luo Yonghui on Saturday, 13 July 2019

Many netizens reacted in disbelief and asked him why he would do such a thing.

Several also voiced hygiene concerns and pointed out the health risks associated with consuming a stranger's leftover food.

Photo: Facebook

When interviewed by Shin Min Daily News, a gastroenterology specialist advised members of the public against following in Luo's footsteps.

He said: "We don't know how long the food has been left there. Chances that it has been infected by bacteria are high if it has been more than two hours. There is also the possibility of the food turning bad due to Singapore's humid weather.

"Not only might the original diner be sick, birds and bugs could have also come into contact with the food during this time.

"These are all the risks that [Luo] has to deal with."

Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family&#039;s life a misery
Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family's life a misery
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Sammi Cheng includes Andy Hui in her selfie as move divides fans
Sammi Cheng includes Andy Hui in her selfie as move divides fans
Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen
Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen
OG founder&#039;s grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover&#039;s husband
OG founder's grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover's husband
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home
Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
6 injured, 100 evacuated as fire engulfs Boon Lay HDB flat
Church in Hougang compels Pokemon GO players not to play in its premises
Church in Hougang compels Pokemon GO players not to play in its premises
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
10 testosterone truths: Sex drive, baldness, why women need it
10 testosterone truths: Sex drive, baldness, why women need it

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Fashion obsessives&#039; Singapore label is a labour of love
Fashion obsessives' Singapore label is a labour of love
Where to eat: The best business lunches in Singapore 2019
Where to eat: The best business lunches in Singapore 2019

Home Works

Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Twice&#039;s missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Twice's missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert

SERVICES